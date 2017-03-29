Killeen Animal Services gets 45k boost to spay/neuter program

KILLEEN - Killeen Animal Services received a $45,000 grant from the Petco Foundation that will go towards the shelter's spay and neuter program.

The investment will allow pet owners to cover the cost of spaying and neutering along with the first rabies vaccination.

The money will go to people living in Killeen City limits.

Killeen Animal Services provides many services, including the initial capture or surrender of animals within the city limits. They try to return lost pets to their owners or coordinate rescues for abandoned or stray animals.

More information can be found on the websites of Killeen Animal Services or the Petco Foundation.

© 2017 KCEN-TV