Killeen animal shelter gets $70,000 grant from Petco Foundation

Killeen Animal Services announced Wednesday it had been awarded a $70,000 grant from the Petco Foundation to help fund the shelter's animal healthcare efforts.

The money will allow the shelter to issue vouchers to cover spay and neutering costs for new adoptions, along with rabies vaccinations.

"This program will help bring the shelter’s name in a positive venue," Killeen Police Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez wrote in a press release. "Name recognition increases attention and draws more potential pet owners to the shelter."

The Killeen Animal Shelter has existed since 1975.

To learn more about the shelter's voucher program, call Shelter Manager Ed Tucker at 254-526-4455 or email him at etucker@killeentexas.gov.

