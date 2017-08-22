Killeen barber shop gives back to community with 25 cent haircuts

KILLEEN - A Killeen barbershop is hoping to lighten the load on parents by offering 25 cent back-to-school haircuts.

OG's school of hair design began the back to school special four years ago.

Owner Kevin Lane said hundreds of people turn out for the event every year.

Parents said it is a huge relief to have one less cost to worry about heading into the school year.

Lane said it's his way of giving back.

"So therefore I wanted to give back because my mother was a single parent taking care of seven kids it was hard for her, so I want to give back to those parents and people that can't afford to get a haircut for back to school," Lane said.

He said it brings a great deal of joy to be able to make a kid smile and to also build their self-esteem up to do better.

"And that's what we want to do--encourage them to do better," Lane said.

In addition to the haircuts, kids also got a free bag of school supplies.

