Killeen City councilman raises money for Puerto Rico hurricane victims

A Killeen City Councilman from Puerto Rico is working around the clock to get as much help as he can for those hit by Hurricane Maria. Tuesday, he turned to Central Texas for back-up.

Juan Rivera is president of the local Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He and his wife have family in Puerto Rico that they were still trying to get ahold of Tuesday. He said he reached his sister once, but the call quickly cut out. And, he said he still has not been able to get a hold of his 90-year-old in-laws.

Rivera said if service does not return soon, he plans to make a trip to the area and help out on the ground. In the meantime, he has organized a fundraiser in Killeen to raise money for those in need.

"It doesn't make a difference who it is. When you see someone going through a hardship, we as a human being should take a step and say we are here to help," Rivera said. "Central Texas has always been united and helped other people outside of Central Texas."

The fundraiser will be held as a festival on Oct. 21 at the Killeen Event Center, which is located at 3301 S W S Young Drive in Killeen. One hundred percent of the proceeds will be donated those affected in Puerto Rico and Mexico.

A pre-event meeting will be held Thursday (Sept. 28) at the Killeen Marriott Hotel (1721 E. Central Texas Expy in Killeen) at 5:30 p.m.

