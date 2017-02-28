Killeen city leaders discuss crime problem

Share This Story

KILLEEN - For many a new year marks a fresh start, a chance to make needed changes and do better. However for the City of Killeen it seems its crime cycle is just beginning all over again.

In 2016 the city saw 16 murders and just two months into 2017 Killeen has seen four murders, several shootings and close to 40 reported robberies. Some blame Killeen's rapid growth for the spike in violent crime, the city has a current population of 140 thousand.

However similar sized city Mesquite has a population of 142 thousand and saw 2 homicides in 2016 and only one homicide in 2017. While McKinney has a population of 131 thousand and saw no homicides in 2016 or 2017.

Interim Police Chief Margaret Young says her department is working overtime to fight the problem but there are challenges.

"One challenge is if we have a crime that involves a high risk lifestyle a lot of times the witnesses won't be cooperative because they're involved in a high risk lifestyle and they're afraid of getting in trouble themselves. We may only be interested in solving a particular crime like say a murder, we're not interested in whether they smoked a joint five minutes ago we're interested in solving a murder" says Killeen Interim Police Chief Margaret Young.

Another challenge? The city is recovering from an $8 million dollar budget deficit. Young became interim police chief during the debacle, as the former chief took on the role of interim city manager. Young says the lack of money forced cut-backs for her department. Meaning less bodies available for patrols and for connecting with community members at city events.

"I'd like to have more of the cops and barbers, more of the coffee with a cop, soda pop with a cop those kinds of things...that all takes man power, with the budget such as it is we've had to cut back" says Young.

Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra says he has an idea that doesn't cost a dime, neighborhood watch programs.

"Neighborhood watch says ok we're all in this together and I give you permission to look out for my house or my safety and if I don't recognize somebody I'm going to call you" says Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.

Segarra says city leadership will leave no stone unturned as they look for solutions.

"We will get a handle on this this is something we're going to stay on top of. I know this council is serious about safety and we're going to do whatever we can to make sure all of our citizens are safe" says Segarra.