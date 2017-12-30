Killeen Community Center extending hours during freezing weather

The City of Killeen announced Saturday that the Killeen Community Center, located at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Boulevard, will be open 24 hours a day beginning at 3 p.m. Sunday to provide shelter for those seeking temporary relief from the weather.

The city added that the community center will remain open while freezing temperatures persist.

Those in need of shelter or shelter services are advised to contact the following resources:

• Families in Crisis Homeless Shelter, 412 E. Sprott Street

• Jesus Hope & Love Mission, 818 N. 4th Street

• Cove House, (254) 547-4673

• Salvation Army (Temple), (254) 774-9996



© 2017 KCEN-TV