Killeen counil member calling for citizen crime task force

KILLEEN - The City of Killeen had 16 murders in 2016 and 17 murders in 2015 and the Killeen Police Department says burglaries and other non-violent crimes have also seen similar numbers in the last two years.
Now Killeen At Large Council Member Gregory Johnson is calling for a new approach to reduce crime - a citizen task force that would bring together community stakeholders and galvanize support for youth programs and neighborhood watch programs.
"This will be an official task force that is tasked by the city council for citizens to work in partnership with KPD and bring back recommendations on how to reduce crime and violence in our city," Johnson said.
According to Johnson, the task force would be led by between 9 and 11 representatives from the community. Members would include leaders of neighborhood watch groups, local youth program leaders, K-I-S-D mentors and officers from the police department itself.
