Killeen counil member calling for citizen crime task force

KILLEEN - The City of Killeen had 16 murders in 2016 and 17 murders in 2015 and the Killeen Police Department says burglaries and other non-violent crimes have also seen similar numbers in the last two years.

Now Killeen At Large Council Member Gregory Johnson is calling for a new approach to reduce crime - a citizen task force that would bring together community stakeholders and galvanize support for youth programs and neighborhood watch programs.

"This will be an official task force that is tasked by the city council for citizens to work in partnership with KPD and bring back recommendations on how to reduce crime and violence in our city," Johnson said.

According to Johnson, the task force would be led by between 9 and 11 representatives from the community. Members would include leaders of neighborhood watch groups, local youth program leaders, K-I-S-D mentors and officers from the police department itself.

Johnson is not the only council member trying to organize support for such programs. Council members Dick Young and Shirley Fleming with both be holding meetings to try and create neighborhood watches by the end of January and Brockley Moore has already held one such meeting.

"It takes us about two years to get a police officer on the streets from the time he comes into our academy," Council member Dick Young said. "We need to depend upon neighborhood watches, depend upon being better citizens ourselves. If you hear something, tell somebody."

But Johnson said the community and council need to better support such efforts at a city level. If created the Citizen Task Force on Crime will hold regular meetings and report to council regularly. He also wants the task force to create detailed recommendations that could become new ordinances or regulations to better attack crime.

"It combines resources, pulls citizens together with their ideas to brainstorm," Johnson said. "What resources do we need from the city to do our part? Because we can't just have the fine men and women of the Killeen Police Department shoulder the burden of crime and violence in our city. Our citizens have to take an essential role."

