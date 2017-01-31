Killeen develops new system to give public more access of financial information

KILLEEN - A new online system is giving the public more access to its financial information in Killeen.

The system contains annual budget and monthly report figures from the past seven fiscal years. Included is links to expenditures, revenue figures and a breakdown of data by department. It allows users to compare current figures with previous months or years.

Interim City Manager Dennis Baldwin said this new online system is crucial in order to prioritize financial transparency.

“We hope citizens will use this as a tool to take a closer look into City finances,” Baldwin said in a press release.

Users have a number of options to view the data allowing for ease of use. The initial screen shows the City’s Fiscal Year 2017 budgeted expenditures for all funds in a pie chart. By clicking on any segment of the pie, one can get more information on that particular fund.

The website is accessible by going to www.killeentexas.gov/transparency and clicking the Financial Transparency button.

