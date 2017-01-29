KILLEEN - Killeen District One Councilwoman Shirley Fleming is getting ready to launch several community watch groups in her district. Monday at 6 p.m. she will meet with more than 50 constituents to get those groups started and learn from the experience of previous groups.

There are already several neighborhood watch groups in Killeen such as the one on Alta Mira street. The captain, David Delgado, started the group three years ago after seeing multiple cases of vandalism and several suspicious vehicles in the neighborhood. Delgado said after he and other residents started calling the vehicles in, the neighborhood got a lot more peaceful.

"It's a lot more quiet, it's a lot more peaceful," Delgado said. "All we are doing is letting people know we take care of our neighbors and that we are going to support suspicious activity."

Residents said watch groups are needed now in Killeen more than ever before. With crime numbers staying consistent from year to year and budget constraints keeping police from paying for additional hires, watch groups provide one of the best ways to supplement the city's resources.

Fleming wants to mirror Delgado's success in other neighborhoods and has already ordered 100 yard signs to get other groups started. She spent the last month working to get captains lined up for nearby neighborhoods and hopes to find more people to form additional groups in the future.

Councilwoman Fleming will be holding a meeting at her home at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 30th.

If you are interested in attending, contact Fleming at 254 392 2719 or sfleming@Killeentexas.gov.

For information on starting a neighborhood watch group, residents can contact Killeen PD Crime Prevention Coordinator Tammy Moseley at 254 501 8805.

