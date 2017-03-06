Killeen father charged with murder for stabbing son to death

KILLEEN - A Killeen father has been arrested and charged for stabbing his son to death at a mobile home park last Friday.

On Monday, detectives announced Danny Lee Daulton, 53, was charged with murder in the March 3 homicide of Daniel Scott Daulton, 23.

Police said the stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Summerfield Mobile Home Park on E. Rancier Avenue in Killeen. Witnesses told investigators the murder escalated from a verbal altercation between the son and father.

Daniel Daulton was transported to Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later. His autopsy will be performed in Dallas.

His father, Danny Daulton, was in the Bell County Jail on Monday, being held on $150,000 bond.

(© 2017 KCEN)