Killeen high school student brings BB gun to school

KILLEEN - Killeen High School administrators investigated a student who brought a ball bearing (BB) gun to school Monday.
Early in the morning administrators confiscated the BB gun. KISD says there was no threat to student safety.
An investigation is taking place and administrators say disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with state law, Board policy and the Killeen Independent School District Code of Conduct.
