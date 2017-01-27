Killeen hires new city manager

Ron Olsen (Photo: Gray, Brandon, KCEN)

KILLEEN - The city of Killeen has been dealing with budget issues since summer 2016, but they now have a new city manager to help with the issue.

Ron Olson was formerly the city manager of Corpus Christi.

He was once a finalist for the position but dropped out at the last second when three of seven council members said his asking price was too high at $280,000.

Olsen later came back to the table and settled for a lower salary.

Council Member Jim Kilpatrick said Olsen is the most experienced candidate by far and there should be far few budget issues under his tenure.

“We’re fighting right now the F-Y 17 budget, then the 18 budget, then the 19 budget,” he said. “He’s going to have a vision to show us how to plan this out so we will be well stable.”

Kilpatrick said Olson has 30 years of experience under his belt, more than nay recent Killeen City manager.

“He’s extremely qualified in finances, he’s extremely qualified in the budgeting process,” Kilpatrick said. “That’s very critical to us as we come up on the 18 budget.”

For Olsen to start work, the council must vote to approve his contract in February.

Killeen has been without a city manager for 10 months.

