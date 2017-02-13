Killeen Home Damaged in Monday Morning Fire

KILLEEN - A Killeen home was badly damaged during a fire on Monday morning. Flames were first seen coming out of the home on Dickens Drive several minutes before 11 o'clock.

It's believed the fire started in a bedroom before reaching the attic, but was contained, primarily, to those two areas. Heavy smoke damage, however, was found throughout the house.

The homeowner was not home when the fire started and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

