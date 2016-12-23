Killeen homeless shelter packed after one year of service

KILLEEN - The Friends in Crisis Homeless Shelter opened its doors one year ago on Dec 23 2015. It has helped more than a thousand people get off the streets. But now, one year later, the Killeen shelter is nearly full.

The facility has seen an average of 82 guests over the last few days and has needed to use cots to manage the extra people. It has 78 beds at this time. If the facility gets any more people cots may run out, though staff says they still will not turn anyone away.

But while the shelter is up to the task of providing services, it is running low on some basic necessities and could use some help from the community. In particular, the facility needs plain white towels, as it has to wash over 80 a day.

It also needs toothbrushes and other toiletries, soap, paper plates, paper napkins, detergent, blankets and jackets. If you can help out, drop off items at the shelter located at 412 E. Sprott St in Killeen during the day.