Killeen infant battles rare condition

Paisley Photo: Screengrab

AUSTIN - When you walk through the halls of the neonatal intensive care unit at St. David’s medical center in Austin, you will see the walls covered in portraits of Children who fought for their lives as soon as they were born, and won. A symbol of home for the countless other infants who are still fighting. One of them is 8-week-old Paisley Boyd.

Before Paisley was born, doctors broke the news to her parents she tested positive for trisomy – a rare and severe form of downs syndrome. That meant her brain wouldn’t fully form, and she would also have an extra toe and a cleft lip.

When her parents William Boyd and Jennifer Aston got the diagnosis they were faced with a tough decision; to terminate the pregnancy or carry the baby to term.

Boyd said he felt that they just needed to give her a chance and they were going to give her that chance.

At 31 weeks Paisley was born by means of an emergency C-section, and the first day of a long battle began.

“We were in the operating room and the cord was wrapped around her neck a couple of time,” he said.

However, she survived. Although the family faces a challenging road ahead, Boyd wants to let other families who may be going through a similar situation to know that despite what the research may say or the numbers indicate, there is always hope.

“There is a lot of bad out there,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of it but that all goes away when I look into my daughter’s eyes.”

They hope to bring Paisley home soon to continue her fight, so maybe one day her picture will hang next to the others who also fought, and won.

Boyd said Paisley gives him hope.

“She gives me a reason to wake up and fight every day,” he said. “I know she’s doing it. I can do it.”

© 2017 KCEN-TV