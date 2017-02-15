KILLEEN - Killeen ISD announced Toby Foreman as the new Shoemaker High School head football coach and campus athletic coordinator Wednesday.

Coach Foreman is coming off a successful career as Head Football Coach at Beaumont Central High School. Most recently he helped the Jaguars finish with a 21-7 season record. With over 15 years of coaching experience, he also has helped guide the West Orange Stark High School boys track & field team to three straight state championships.

Foreman was named Coach of the Year three times during his career while leading Beaumont Central to four straight playoff appearances in class 5A football.

Coach Foreman will start his new role at Shoemaker later in February. He says he is excited about working with all student athletes while promoting a standard of excellence in academics and athletics.

