Killeen ISD student claims teacher hit him

KILLEEN - A middle school student in Killeen says his teacher hit him and now he's scared to return to school. The boys parents hope the district will hear his story and discipline the teacher. The alleged incident happened at Rancier middle school last month, however the student just recently told his parents about it out of fear of retaliation from his teacher.

11 year old Aaron Thornton says the entire class was laughing at a joke the teacher made before the incident and that he guesses he laughed too long because that's when he says his teacher approached him without warning and hit him.

"Well she hit me right above the eye with her palm, it hurt my eye for a little bit" says Thornton.

The boy claims after the teacher struck him things took a turn for the worst.

"After the bell rang and everyone was out of the classroom she said and don't go running your mouth telling everyone that I hit you, I took that as a threat" says Thornton.

Terrified Aaron waited until Christmas break to tell his parents what happened, they talked to the school principal about it after the break and claim several other students in the class backed up Aaron's story. The boy is now in a new class with a new teacher, but he says seeing his old teacher in the hallways is frightening.

"I just hide in the restroom for a couple of minutes and then you know you kind of have to risk being late for class because you don't want to see that person or be around them" says Thornton.

The district released a statement to Channel 6 News about the incident saying in part,

"The administration conducted an investigation regarding these allegations immediately after being reported and appropriate personnel action was taken as a result."

Aaron's father says simply switching his sons classroom is not enough, he believes the teacher should be removed from the school.

"It's kind of been like one person blames it on another and it goes from the principal to the guy over the principal to the school board. I'm hoping that exposing them for this and showing that they're not doing anything about it will really make them rethink what's going on" says Maurice Thornton.

Aaron says he hopes sharing his story will prevent something so scary from happening to himself or his peers in the future.

