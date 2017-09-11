Killeen ISD working to prevent school fights in 2017

KILLEEN - In 2016, news of students fighting their peers on and around district high school grounds surfaced online frequently.

The district held a town meeting and created two mentoring programs in efforts to end the violence. Now, the district is taking measures a step further.

Channel 6 reached out to administrators to see what the district implemented in the past three months to make sure students were walking back into a safe environment on campus.

In a statement, KISD said:

Expanding mentoring programs, closing high school campus lunches for freshman students and constantly monitoring threatening social media posts are just a few examples of the work being done to maintain safe and secure campuses.

Killeen resident Christy Thomas said her son was one of the many students who were jumped in 2016. She said there are clear safety measures in place for kids bused to and from school, but wants to see more safety guidelines established for students like her son who choose to walk home.

"They're not safe," Thomas said. "We have to have police out there to protect the kids. I know I'm not asking for all day, but maybe in the morning when kids are going to school and then when they get ready to get out of school."

Thomas hopes things will take a turn for the better in 2017.

"They said they were doing things so we'll see," Thomas said. "School is just starting so we're about to see we are going to hold their feet to the fire."

The district said it has met with the school's safety department and Killeen ISD police frequently to discuss safety measures moving forward.

© 2017 KCEN-TV