Killeen's main library on E. Church Avenue was closed Friday after power was cut off due to a traffic crash.

"The city apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this closure and appreciates your cooperation as we have the power restored," Public Information Officer Allison Walker said in a statement.

The library is scheduled to reopen Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

