Killeen man killed after getting trapped under a boat

Police lights.

KILLEEN - A Killeen man was killed Monday night after a boat apparently fell on him.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Minthorn Dr. just after 6 p.m. on a report of a man trapped under a boat and trailer.

Darin Edward Winder, 53, of Killeen was not responsive when police arrived.

Emergency responders performed CPR on Winder but they could not revive him.

Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown pronounced Winder dead just after 7 p.m.

The case is under investigation.

