Killeen PD: 3 adults, 1 juvenile arrested in capital murder case

KILLEEN - Four people are in custody in connection to the capital murder of 38-year-old Rocky Wayne Marsh at the Morgan Manor apartments on Bundrant Drive in Killeen.

An investigation led police to three adult suspects and one juvenile suspect. The case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and complaints were issued charging Shamar Lamar Lewis, 17, of Killeen, James Tyshawn Pinkard, 21, of Killeen, Erica Lane Brownlee, 21, of Houston, and a fourth juvenile suspect.

Police said the four suspects robbed and “brutally” beat the victim around 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of the apartments.

After arriving the scene, they found Marsh lying on the ground unconscious and not breathing. He was pronounced dead at 10:00 p.m. at Seton Medical Center.

Marsh’s murder marked the seventh in the city of Killeen this year so far.

On Thursday, officials announced Shamar Lamar Lewis also known as "Savage" as a person of interest in the case. Lewis was arrested and taken into custody Thursday afternoon for an unrelated felony warrant. He had been considered armed and dangerous by investigators.





All three adult suspects are in the Killeen City Jail, each with a bond set at $1,000,000.

Pinkard was arrested at a residence in the 2000 block of Shoemaker Drive without incident and Brownlee was taken in on an unrelated charge.

The juvenile suspect is in the Bell County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Texas Rangers also assisted Killeen Police Department in the case.

