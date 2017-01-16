Killeen PD investigates officer-involved shooting

Scene of officer-involved shooting in Killeen. (Photo: KCEN)

KILLEEN - Killeen police are working a scene of an officer-involved shooting around 9:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive.

Police say there was a domestic dispute just before 9:30 this morning between a man and woman in this apartment complex. @KCENNews pic.twitter.com/7qjG9qXu51 — Emani Payne (@EmaniPayneTV) January 16, 2017

During the argument the woman called police. The man left and came back with a gun, officials said.

An altercation between the responding officer and the suspect took place causing the officer to fire his weapon.

The responding officer is now on paid administrative leave as it is protocol in an officer-involved shooting.

The suspect is in the hospital in stable condition.

