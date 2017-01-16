KCEN
Killeen PD investigates officer-involved shooting

KILLEEN - Killeen police are working a scene of an officer-involved shooting around 9:30 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Cedarhill Drive.

 

During the argument the woman called police. The man left and came back with a gun, officials said.

An altercation between the responding officer and the suspect took place causing the officer to fire his weapon. 

The responding officer is now on paid administrative leave as it is protocol in an officer-involved shooting. 

The suspect is in the hospital in stable condition. 

 

