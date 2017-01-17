Killeen PD investigates robbery of First National Bank

KILLEEN - Police are investigating a robbery Tuesday of the First National Bank in the 2500 block of Trimmier near East Central Texas Expressway.
Officials said the robbery occurred at 3:30 when a woman described as white or Hispanic walking into the bank and handed the teller a note.
The suspect said she had a weapon but did not show it.
She was wearing a white cap and a black jacket.
The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
