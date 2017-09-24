Killeen Police: 5-year-old boy hospitalized after being struck in hit-and-run

Photo: MGN Online (Photo: Custom)

KILLEEN - A 5-year-old boy is in the hospital Sunday afternoon after he was struck in a hit-and-run, Killeen Police said in a press release.

At approximately 12:12 p.m., Killeen Police responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 800 block of Jeffries Avenue. Upon arrival, police officers found a 5-year-old boy that was struck by a vehicle that subsequently left the scene.

Witnesses told police a late-model silver Dodge Charger with black diagonal stripes on the side was traveling southbound on Jeffries Avenue when it hit the boy. Police stated the vehicle stopped for a moment a few houses down the street after hitting the child. The release states a late-model red Ford Mustang or Dodge Charger, which appeared to be traveling with the silver Charger, stopped alongside the road as well. After a few moments, both vehicles left the scene, according to police.

The boy was transported to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple. Police said the details of the boy's injuries were not known, but appeared to be serious.

The crash is under investigation by the Killeen PD Traffic Unit.

Police are asking anyone with any information to this incident contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Any additional information that becomes available will be shared as it is released.

