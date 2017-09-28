Killeen Police: be careful after 'possible rabid bat' found

The Killeen Police Department notified residents Thursday of a "possible rabid bat."

A Chihuahua puppy found the dead bat around 3 p.m. on Sept. 23 in the 2300 block of E. Veteran's Memorial Blvd. in Killeen. The puppy brought the bat to its owner, who then turned it over to Killeen Animal Services, which followed protocol and sent the bat to the Texas Department of State Health Services in Austin to be tested.

"Animal Services was notified that the tests were inconclusive and must be treated as though they are positive," Killeen Police Commander Alex Gearhart said.

By law, Killeen Police officers were required to notify the public, but there was no other evidence Thursday of rabies in the city. Even so, anyone who sees a dead animal or one behaving strangely or sickly, should contact Animal Services at 254-501-8800, Gearhart said.

Photo is only a file image, courtesy of Pixabay.

