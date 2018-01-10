Killeen Police identify victim in fatal motorcycle crash

The Killeen Police Department on Wednesday identified the 41-year-old man who died in a motorcycle crash in the 2200 block of Florence Road earlier this month.

Police said their preliminary investigation suggested the motorcyclist "failed to control his speed" when he crashed into the rear of another motorcyclist on Jan. 6 around 8:08 p.m. The other motorcyclist was treated by paramedics at the scene and released.

The deceased motorcyclist was identified as Jose Rojas of Harker Heights, according to KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez. He was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown, who ordered an autopsy be performed in Dallas.

KPD's traffic unit was still investigating the crash on Wednesday.

