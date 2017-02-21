Killeen police investigates apartment complex murder

KILLEEN - Killeen police are investigating the death of a man after an early Tuesday morning shooting at the Bridgewater Apartments.
According to a KPD official, officers were responding to calls in reference to shots fired around 12:04 a.m. at 600 W. Hallmark Ave.
The call was upgraded to a shooting while in route.
Officers found a black male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple shortly after he was found.
The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m.
His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.
Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com
