Killeen police investigates apartment complex murder

KILLEEN - Killeen police are investigating the death of a man after an early Tuesday morning shooting at the Bridgewater Apartments.

According to a KPD official, officers were responding to calls in reference to shots fired around 12:04 a.m. at 600 W. Hallmark Ave.

The call was upgraded to a shooting while in route.

Officers found a black male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple shortly after he was found.

The victim died of his injuries and was pronounced dead at 2:35 a.m.

His identity is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

