Killeen police investigating homicide

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

KILLEEN - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Monday evening in the area of Brownsville Drive.

There were numerous calls reporting gunfire around 6:00 p.m. in the area as police arrived to find the victim lying in the roadway, officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the crime.

Police are still investigating the homicide and are asking anyone who has any information to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-527-TIPS.

(© 2017 KCEN)