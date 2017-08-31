Killeen police looking for man who robbed local bank

COURTESY: Killeen PD (Photo: Custom)

KILLEEN - Killeen police are looking for a man who robbed a Texell Credit Union, located at 2208 Sunny Lane, Killeen, Texas.

Around 3:12 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call claiming that the credit union had been robbed.

Police were told a man entered the bank, demanded money, and fled eastbound on foot from the bank with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described by police as a white male with a stocky build, approximately 5 feet-5 inches tall with blonde hair, blue eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a ball cap, a dark hoodie and jeans.

Killeen PD asks anyone who has information about the bank robbery to contact Crime Stoppers at (254)-526-8477, or submit a tip online here.

All submitted information is confidential and anonymous and any tip that leads to the arrest of the person responsible could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

