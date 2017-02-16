Killeen police looking for POI in aggravated robberies

Killeen Police are looking for the person of interest who may be connected to several aggravated robberies. Photo: Killeen Police Department.

KILLEEN - Killeen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in two aggravated robberies.

At around 4:15 a.m. on Monday Janurary 9, Officers responded to an aggravated robbery at the Valero Convenience Store located at 1000 W. Stan Schlueter Loop, officials said.

Upon arrival, Officers were told by the store clerk that a black male entered the store, displayed a handgun and demanded money. He fled on foot in an unknown direction with an undisclosed amount of money.

The second robbery occurred around 7:03 a.m. the same day at the Star Mart Convenience Store located at 1310 west Stan Schlueter Loop. The clerk at that establishment also reported to police that a black male entered the store and robbed the same manner. The suspect fled on foot eastbound with an undisclosed amount of money.

Killeen Police believed the two robberies are related. The male is described as a light skinned black male, wearing a red hooded top, a black overcoat, black leather gloves, gray sweat pants, and all white shoes.

Anyone with information about these robberies or who can identify this suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online anonymously at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

(© 2017 KCEN)