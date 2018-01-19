Killeen Police needs your help ID'ing burglary person of interest

Photo: Killeen Police Department Facebook (Photo: Custom)

The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a person of interest in a burglary case.

Police detectives with the burglary unit were dispatched during the early morning hours of Friday Jan. 19. to the Bingo Hall, located at 205 E. Hallmark Ave. in regards to a call that the business had been burglarized.

Anyone who has information about the burglary or can identify the person in the photos is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

