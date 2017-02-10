KCEN
Close

Killeen police negotiate with man barricaded inside home

Abby Neese, KCEN 12:02 AM. CST February 11, 2017

KILLEEN - police are attempting to negotiate with a 30-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a home in the 2500 block of Uvero Alto Drive near Bunny Trail.

Police said it started around 6:13 p.m. Friday evening.

The man was threatening suicide, police said. He was the only person inside the home.

A tactical response unit is on scene and crisis negotiators were called in to try and get the man to come out of the house peacefully.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

 

 

 

 

 

(© 2017 KCEN)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories