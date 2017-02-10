Killeen police negotiate with man barricaded inside home

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KILLEEN - police are attempting to negotiate with a 30-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a home in the 2500 block of Uvero Alto Drive near Bunny Trail.

Police said it started around 6:13 p.m. Friday evening.

The man was threatening suicide, police said. He was the only person inside the home.

A tactical response unit is on scene and crisis negotiators were called in to try and get the man to come out of the house peacefully.

This is a developing story. We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

(© 2017 KCEN)