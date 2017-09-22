Killeen Police question man's claim that he was shot while jogging

NOPD investigates a fatal shooting on Canal street.

Killeen Police said they were unable to figure out if a man widely reported elsewhere to have been shot early Friday morning was, in fact, wounded in the manner he originally told officers.

"Killeen Police Officers and Detectives continued to investigate and were able to determine that the available evidence did not support the victim’s account of the events," Killeen Police Commander Alex Gearhart said in a statement. "The victim is no longer cooperating with the investigation."

Police originally responded to the 3600 block of Trotwood Trail in Killeen, after getting a report of a shooting victim. When they arrived, they found the man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man told police he had been jogging in Long Branch Park, according to Gearhart. The man claimed to police that a light-colored SUV pulled up beside him and an unknown person fired three shots toward him, according to Gearhart.

Gearhart said the man with the gunshot wound told officers he was able to run to his nearby home, where his wife was able to call 911. The man was then transported by ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, where he was treated and released a few hours later, KPD said.

It remained unclear how the man was wounded, as of 7:45 p.m. Friday.

