Killeen Police release surveillance video of robbery suspect

KILLEEN - Killeen Police are asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

Investigators said an armed man demanded money from a clerk at the 7 Day Food Store at 1408 E. Rancier Avenue, then ran off sometime before 7:19 a.m. on March 25.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned black man and roughly six feet tall. He was was wearing a gray hooded shirt, a green jacket and blue pants at the time of the robbery, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance video should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or submit a tip online by clicking here. All tips are anonymous and confidential, and if yours leads to an arrest, you could be paid a cash reward of up to $1,000.

