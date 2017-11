Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

Police shut down streets near the intersection of York Avenue and Utah Street in Killeen, after an incident in which police tried to nab a wanted suspect, according to KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez.

No further details were immediately available.

Channel 6 News has a crew on the way to the scene.

Check back for updates.

© 2017 KCEN-TV