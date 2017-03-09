KCEN
Killeen police try to identify man in minivan break-in video

Stephen Adams, KCEN 11:08 AM. CST March 09, 2017

KILLEEN - Killeen police are trying to identify a man caught breaking into a minivan on camera Wednesday.

The victim, who lives in the 1800 block of Bundrant Drive., told police money was stolen from inside the van . And, detectives were able to obtain video footage of the burglary.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video should contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online here. All information is anonymous. And, if your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

