Killeen Police urge community to work with crime stoppers

KILLEEN - The Killeen Police Department held their first bi-annual forum Thursday night to hear community concerns and provide information on local crime in 2016.

In 2016 Killeen had 16 murders in the city. Police say there have been eight arrests in connection to those murders. Six of them were related to domestic disturbances and 9 were related to narcotics. In 2015 the department had seen 17 murders.

The department said that burglaries and other nonviolent crimes were at around the same number in 2016 and 2017. The department said sexual assaults and robberies are on the rise and auto thefts have increased significantly. The department did not provide hard numbers for any of those crimes. The department did say that many auto thefts occurred with vehicles that had keys left in the car.

The Killeen police department made 4100 arrests over 2016.

The department said one of the major successes in the area that they want to continue is the partnership with Bell County Crime Stoppers. They said that Crime Stoppers closed 3000 cases in 2016 and caught 2500 criminals so far.

Residents can contact Bell County Crime Stoppers Anonymously at 254 526 8477 or at 1 800 729 8477.

