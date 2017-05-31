Killeen Police urges public to use Crime Stoppers to help solve crimes

KILLEEN - The City of Killeen is recovering from several crimes over the past 24 hours.

This comes after months of police and community efforts to cut down on violent crime and the police department is urging people to help them solve these cases.

Officers responded to a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon and a fatal crash where a man died after speeding in a stolen car. A different shooting sent one teen to the hospital early Tuesday morning and shortly after that incident, a Killeen convenience store was robbed at knifepoint.

Many of the violent crimes in 2017 remain unsolved but Killeen police said programs like Crime Stoppers can change that and they are also looking to reassure people that the program is safe to use.

Bell County Crime Stoppers is a tool that pays cash for clues. If a resident sees a crime taking place they can anonymously call in a tip. If that information ends up leading to an arrest the tipster can get paid for their information.

Officers said while they get tips called in daily, they do believe some residents may be hesitant to call in out of fear of retaliation, but police say tipsters are protected.

“Crime stoppers is strictly anonymous,” Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen Police spokesperson said. “We don’t ask you for your name we don’t ask you for a phone number, all we want is that information that you have for us and if it leads to that arrest then you can get that cash reward.”

Miramontez said the more tips called in – the more leads detectives have to follow – which could mean more arrests happening more frequently.



Bell County Crime Stoppers info: To contact us Anonymously:

254.526.TIPS (8477)

1-800-729-TIPS (8477)

Submit A Tip OnlineDownload our free Tips apps:

• Apple iTunes Store

• Google Play Store

http://bellcountycrimestoppers.com/

© 2017 KCEN-TV