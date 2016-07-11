Killeen police with new information in 2016 7-11 robbery

Police lights.

KILLEEN - Killeen police have new information regarding a robbery at a 7-eleven that took place back in November.

New video and pictures have just been released from the robbery and police are hoping it will lead to an arrest.

The incident happened at the 7-eleven in the 1800 block of N. W.S. Young Drive. on Nov. 15, 2016.

Police say a man entered the store before taking out a gun and demanding money from the clerk.

The suspect is described as a black man, about six feet tall. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

