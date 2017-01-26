Killeen sex trafficking victim speaks out

sex trafficking survivor speaks out (Photo: KCEN Editor)

KILLEEN - There are currently over 300 thousand victims of human trafficking in Texas with many suffering right here in our area. With January marking National Human Trafficking Awareness month survivors are saying they want to raise awareness about this issue not just in January but year round.

Killeen resident Tashe Lewis says she was forced into sex trafficking when she was 13 years old by a 33 year old pimp who she was in a romantic relationship with.

"I dropped out of seventh grade to be a full time street prostitute in downtown Killeen. My father abandoned me so I was just searching for love believing that if I do this for this person they will love me" says Lewis.

Lewis spent close to a decade being trafficked in Killeen. She contracted an STD from one of her partners which she no longer has and often had to sell herself for a couple of bucks.

"There was a gentleman who was only willing to pay me ten dollars, I relayed the message to my pimp and he said well we really need the money" says Lewis.

After dropping out of school the teen left home and had to raise herself in the streets.

"It got to a point where I was living on my own at a hotel and had to prostitute to pay for my hotel rent at 13 years old. I hated myself I didn't like what I did but I had to do it because I didn't know any other way" says Lewis.

It's a situation directors at Central Texas Youth Services are all too familiar with. The organization helps victims fleeing homelessness and trafficking.

"The people who are doing this are very skilled in finding people, very skilled at seeing who need help and very skilled at identifying who they can use" says Kami Diaz , Executive Director Central Texas Youth Services.

The organization offers services like hot showers, free meals and counseling among other things to victims in these situations.

Tashe gained the courage at 21 years old to move to a different state and establish a healthy lifestyle before moving back to Killeen, and while she's happily married with children today, she says says she hopes her story will help other victims still out on the streets break free.

"It's possible but you have to want it. You have to seek help" says Lewis.

For a list of resources available to local victims of homelessness or trafficking visit http://www.centraltexasyouthservices.com/

