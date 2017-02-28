Killeen standoff draws large crowd at 7-eleven

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

KILLEEN - A standoff at a Killeen gas station blocked traffic while creating a large crowd of onlookers Tuesday afternoon.

Police say it happened at the 7-eleven near State Highway 195 and U.S. Highway 190. The Killeen Police Department Special Missions Unit was serving a warrant to a wanted man at around 1:15 p.m. Officers cornered the man at the gas pumps outside the store but he refused to leave the SUV he was driving.

Officers proceeded to bust into his back window. A police dog was used to help get the man out of the car and onto the ground where they then arrested him.

Though police say this incident was routine, many bystanders disagreed.

Some witnesses told Channel Six News that the man should have just gotten out of the car. Others claim police escalated the situation too far.

Andre Black, a witness on the scene said the way police threw the suspect down to the ground was excessive.

Killeen Police have not released information on what the suspect was wanted for.

