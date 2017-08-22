Killeen students can have lunch delivered to school with new app

FoodToSchool app. Photo: Appsolutley

KILLEEN - Killeen-based company DoMYShoppingForMe has teamed with local mobile-app provider to help Killeen ISD students order lunch after changes in campus policies.

Students can order food from local restaurants from the free app and have it delivered to their campus during their lunch period.

DoMyShoppingForMe Owner Caleb Lizard said Appsolutely! Will help ease students’ transition to new campus lunch polices planned by KISD officials.

This year, freshmen at four KiSD high schools will not be allowed to leave campus for lunch. Lazard, whose company who provides shopping/delivery services throughout Central Texas, saw it as an opportunity.

“We’ll make it easy for students to get the food they like without having to leave campus plus help take some of the pressure off the cafeterias,” Lazard said. “Every student I’ve talked to is definitely looking forward to using the app.”

In August 2016, an Ellison High School student was struck by a car during lunchtime on Trimmier Road.

The app can be downloaded at www.FoodTo School.net.

Students pays for the food when it arrives, plus a $4.99 delivery fee.

