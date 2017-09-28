Killeen teen goes viral for unique homecoming proposal

Killeen teen going viral (Photo: KCEN Editor)

KILLEEN - Video of a Killeen teen asking her boyfriend to homecoming is going viral, already racking up 2 million views online.

Alondra Vargas and her boyfriend Tye Hill are juniors at Ellison High School in Killeen. The couple has been together for about a year and are inseparable, but they weren't always so close.

"He slid into my DM's but I wasn't looking for a relationship so I friendzoned him for a while" Vargas said.

After being friends for a few months the two decided to take things to the next level. Nowadays they enjoy sharing their love with friends and family through social media.With homecoming fast approaching, Vargas said she wanted to show Hill she appreciated him in a big way.

"I wanted to do something for him I wanted him to have his moment" Vargas said.

With much of Ellison High School behind her Vargas used a megaphone, signs spelling out homecoming and a football to ask Hill to the dance after his football game.

"I was shocked but I was just happy at the moment" Hill said.

The one minute video has spread on social media with more than 2 million views. The couple says they've enjoyed the support from around the world and now have prom in mind.

"I'm leaving that up to him" Vargas said.

The couple says they hope sharing their story will inspire everyone young or old to follow their heart.

"I want everybody to know when you find that person and you feel something strong don't just let it go. Don't listen to what everybody else is saying. Stay strong" Vargas said.

The pair says they're looking forward to the homecoming dance this weekend. They are also thinking about starting a YouTube channel as a way for new supporters to keep up with them.

