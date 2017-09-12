Killeen veterans asking for money to help Irma victims

KILLEEN - A group of Killeen veterans are trying to get to Florida to help with Hurricane Irma relief efforts, but they have run into a problem.

After helping in southwest Texas after Hurricane Harvey, they have run out of money.

Now, they are asking for your help so they can help those in need.

James Everhard, Henry Simpson and Joshua Greves served in the Army and their desire to help people continues to this day. In fact, two of them were deployed to help with Hurricane Katrina when they were stationed at Fort Hood.

But in order to continue helping in any way they can, the trio is asking for donations.

All three said they have maxed out their credit cards form buying necessities like bandages, disinfectant, cleaning supplies and more.

They said the more money they raise through crowd funding and donations, the more supplies they can deliver when they head to Florida next week.

“Now, we’re just doing as much fundraising as we can,” Everhard said. “If I need to, I’ll take out loans, do whatever in need to, get further in debt, but we’re going to help some people out.”

Simpson said he has a maxed-out credit card and doesn’t have much money left to spend on these efforts.

