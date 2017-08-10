Killeen's longtime ballet school reopens with program in Temple

(Photo Credit: Kryziz Bonny/Flickr)
Killeen's longtime Newcomb School of Ballet, which closed last year, will reopen under a new name this fall.
The program will be called the Classical Ballet Conservatory, and it will continue to offer dance training based on the Russian classical ballet style from a new location at Lisa's Dance Connection on Cottonwood Lane in Temple.
The original Newcomb School of Ballet had served Killeen since 1958 -- closing in 2016, after its owner Renee Gillenwater died in June 2015.
Fall registration is already underway, and an Open House event is scheduled for Aug. 31 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at 2808 Cottonwood Lane in Temple. Classes are set to begin on Sept. 4.
For more information, call 254-778-4344 or visit the Lisa's Dance Connection website by clicking here.
