Killeen's longtime ballet school reopens with program in Temple

Killeen's longtime Newcomb School of Ballet, which closed last year, will reopen under a new name this fall.

The program will be called the Classical Ballet Conservatory, and it will continue to offer dance training based on the Russian classical ballet style from a new location at Lisa's Dance Connection on Cottonwood Lane in Temple.

The original Newcomb School of Ballet had served Killeen since 1958 -- closing in 2016, after its owner Renee Gillenwater died in June 2015.

“I am so excited for the opportunity to continue the legacy Margaret Newcomb began nearly 60 years ago in Killeen and that Renee Gillenwater continued until her tragic death in 2015,” longtime Newcomb student and teacher Marcia Beeksma said. “For nearly 30 years they both mentored me as a dancer and teacher, creating an intense love of the art and the joy of sharing it with dancers and the entire community.”

Fall registration is already underway, and an Open House event is scheduled for Aug. 31 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at 2808 Cottonwood Lane in Temple. Classes are set to begin on Sept. 4.

For more information, call 254-778-4344 or visit the Lisa's Dance Connection website by clicking here.

