Killeen's Trimmier Road closed for six months

KILLEEN - Parts of Killeen's Trimmier Road will be closed for approximately six months starting Monday city officials say.

The southbound right lane of the road up until Bacon Ranch Road to Elms Road will be closed due to the construction of a new traffic signal.

The northbound lanes of the road from Turle Bend Drive to US 190 are now open.

These closure are apart of the Trimmier Road Widening project which will create a continuous center turn lane from Jasper Drive to Elms Road along with improving sidewalks and intersections.

Officials warn motorists to exercise caution while traveling in the area and plan alternate routes when possible.

