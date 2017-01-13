KISD holds mentoring program to stop violence

KISD mentor day (Photo: KCEN Editor)

KILLEEN - Stopping violence at Killeen ISD schools was one of many topics discussed at a district mentoring event Friday.

This comes after video of several violent fights at district high schools surfaced a few months ago.

Close to 100 KISD high school students participated in the event as well as 20 community leaders who acted as their mentors.

The students wrote down their goals, and attended several break out sessions where they talked about conflict resolution and financial literacy among other things.

Mentors shared their wisdom with the students and gave them advice on how to stay on the right track in a city often facing crime.

"People in the community are cheering them on and want them to be successful and accomplish things we didn't accomplish that's what it's all about" says Will Wright, Wright Class Financial Professionals.

"Get out to them, reach out to them and give them certain tools and perspectives on being able to create a resolution rather than continue a conflict" says Darryl Leonard, Stop The Violence Squash The Beef Organizer.

District officials say this isn't the first mentoring event they've held, but that the turnout today shows their students are committed to making a positive impact both in and out of the classroom.

"We're hoping that students will leave connected to someone in the community. We hope that we will create a culture of positivity, teamwork, respect and a culture of moving forward not backward" says Angenet Wilkerson, Director of Student District Community Relations.

Bad grades, the absence of a father or just the determination to better themselves are all reasons students say they walked through the door, now they're leaving out of it with a new mentor and wealth of knowledge.

"My mentor will help me with everything I need help with and he has knowledge that I don't have" says Ryan Chamberlain, Harker Heights High School student.

"It was a good experience and I learned to never give up" says Marquis Scott, Ellison High School student.

Officials say another mentoring event for the female students in the district will be held in Feburary.

Information on some of the mentors organizations:

Squash the beef hotline: 254- 300 - 6287

Youth Advisory Commission: https://www.facebook.com/YACkilleen/

Wright Class Financial Professionals: https://www.facebook.com/Wright-Class-Financial-Professionals-852155358192775/

