KISD: New report shows crime, other incidents at lowest level in four years

Killeen ISD officials said Tuesday a report, which will be presented at the school board meeting Tuesday evening, shows the number of crimes and other incidents have reached its lowest point in the past four years.

According to a press release from KISD, the report states there were 413 total reported incidents on Killeen ISD campuses in 2016-17 -- down 6 percent from 2015-16 (439) and down 28 percent since 2012-13 (573).

Total Incidents Down at Killeen ISD Schools

School year # of incidents 2012-13 573 2013-14 580 2014-15 572 2015-16 439 2016-17 413 (Down 28%)

KISD Superintendent John Craft released this statement:

“The most important responsibility of the Killeen Independent School District every day is to keep students safe,” KISD Superintendent John Craft said. “Our families know when they send their children to Killeen ISD schools they will be safe and nurtured and provided a great education. Our teachers and school administrators and staff make it their mission every day to provide students a safe learning environment, and they are doing an outstanding job of it.”

The report states assaults in Killeen ISD schools have declined from 127 in 2015-16 to 120 in 2016-17, and thefts have seen a decline in that timespan, as well. KISD said the report shows theft incidents declined from 71 to 59 between the two school years.

Despite the decrease in total incidents, however, KISD officials said the number of weapons confiscated on campus rose from one in 2015-16 to six in 2016-17. KISD added only one of the six weapons confiscated in 2016-17 was a firearm.

The school board meeting is open to the public beginning at 6 p.m. and will take place at the KISD headquarters, located at 200 N. WS Young Drive in Killeen.

