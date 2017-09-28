KPD issues citations in railroad crossing detail

KILLEEN - More than 53 citations were issued Thursday after Killeen Police conducted a traffic detail at railroad crossing on Fort Hood Street (SH 195).

The detail was conducted from 10:30 a.m. to around 12:45 p.m. and was done in conjunction with National Rail Safety Week.

Officials said the Killeen Police Department Traffic Unit, along with the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Police Department worked the detail. The detail included six Killeen officers and one BNSF Special Agent.

Vehicles were stopped for violations of the Texas Transportation Code pertaining to railroad crossings, according to officials.

A total of 40 vehicles were stopped during the detail and officers issued the following citations:

30 for stopping within 15 feet of a railroad track

5 for disregarding railroad signal lights (Official Traffic Control Device)

5 for stopping on the railroad tracks

12 for other non-hazardous violations (Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, No Driver’s License, etc.)

Police said it is unsafe and unlawful to disregard warning signals and stop on or within 15 feet of the tracks. They also mentioned drivers should observe all railroad warning signs.

