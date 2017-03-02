KPD issues more than 300 speeding, non-hazardous violations on I-14

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

KILLEEN - More than 300 violations were issued Thursday morning on Interstate 14 as a part of Killeen Police Department’s Special Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).

From 8:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m., Killeen Police initiated the speed detail where a police officer monitored the speeds of vehicles during the detail with a certified laser. The officer would radio the other police units of the violators . A total of 16 officers worked the detail. Officials said more officers could have been used due to the fact that several violators could not be stopped.

A total of 312 speeding violations and 21 non-hazardous violations; to include No Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Fail to Display Driver License issued.

The majority of the violations issued were in excess of 10 mph above the posted speed limit and several violations issued were in excess of 20 mph. The fasted violator cited was at 99 mph.

Officers were able to conduct the detail due to a grant the department received from the Texas DPS to assist with overtime.

Officials said the purpose of programs such as STEM is to inform citizens of the actual violation and to create awareness of the actual law.

